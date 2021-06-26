SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 85,161 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,819,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $4,314,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,927 shares of company stock valued at $116,383,127 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $379.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

