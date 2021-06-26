SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 74,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.