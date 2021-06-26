SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 68,052 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 2,229.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after buying an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,841,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.60. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

