SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 52,701 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

