SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

