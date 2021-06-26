SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,206 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.25. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

