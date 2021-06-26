ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

