Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

