Senior’s (SNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNR. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Senior stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.10) on Tuesday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The stock has a market cap of £673.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.50.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

