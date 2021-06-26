Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,185 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $79,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.49.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

