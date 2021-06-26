Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares Down 28.5%

Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) traded down 28.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 97,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 16,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

