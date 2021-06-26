Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,502 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

