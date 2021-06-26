Sei Investments Co. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $363.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

