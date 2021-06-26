Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.85, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

