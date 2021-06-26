Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,279 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.14 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

