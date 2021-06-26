Sei Investments Co. Acquires 941 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

BKI stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

