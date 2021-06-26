Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $15.31 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,307,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

