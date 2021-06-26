Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 153,206 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,206 shares during the period. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.