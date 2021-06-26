Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 848,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of INSM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.