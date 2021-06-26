Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 573,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,923,000. Invitae accounts for 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.45. 16,074,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,582. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

