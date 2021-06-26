Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF opened at $34.60 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

