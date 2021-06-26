Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SCR opened at C$25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Score Media and Gaming has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$56.70.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

