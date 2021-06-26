Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.