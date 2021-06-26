Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 53,946 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,153,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 262.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 435.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

