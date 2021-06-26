Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 281 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

GM stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

