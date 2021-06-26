Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.