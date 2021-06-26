Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

