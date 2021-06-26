Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

