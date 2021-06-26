Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.