Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,230 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

