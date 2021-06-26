Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €391.00 ($460.00) and last traded at €387.90 ($456.35). 46,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €378.90 ($445.76).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €367.87.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

