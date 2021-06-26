SAFE DEAL Price Hits $3.99 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $94,230.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00012784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00166356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00095260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,038.60 or 0.99428472 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 628,336 coins and its circulating supply is 601,194 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

