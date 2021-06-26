Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,080 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $289,179,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,927 shares of company stock valued at $116,383,127. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

