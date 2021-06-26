Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,394 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $10,112,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

