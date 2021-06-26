Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

