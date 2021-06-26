Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of GTS stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.