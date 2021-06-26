Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.29 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.