Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,580 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.45. 9,185,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,727. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

