Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 103,887 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,887 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.