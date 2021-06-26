Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 97,962 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,962 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.