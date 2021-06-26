Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $30.16 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,832 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,620.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 830.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $24.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.66. 4,134,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $384.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

