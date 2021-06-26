Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,714 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 2,686,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,987. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.