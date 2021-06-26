Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,758 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.43% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $26,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,208. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

