Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

