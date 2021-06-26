Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,876,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 620,225 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ROL stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

