Rolf Gerritsen Acquires 908,796 Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Stock

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen bought 908,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,087.96 ($11,873.48).

Rolf Gerritsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Rolf Gerritsen acquired 1,819,441 shares of MetalNRG stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).

Shares of LON MNRG opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday. MetalNRG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

