Robert W. Baird Raises Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $89.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

