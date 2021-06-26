Robert Jeffries Chatfield Buys 30,000 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Friday. Avation PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.