Robert Jeffries Chatfield Buys 30,000 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Friday. Avation PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

