RMR Wealth Builders Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS IYT opened at $261.42 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.15.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

