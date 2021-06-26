RMR Wealth Builders Raises Position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 324.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in New York City REIT were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 42.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYC stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

